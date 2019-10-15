Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Glencoe Baptist Church
196 N Glencoe Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Boeyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Curry Boeyen Sr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Curry Boeyen Sr. Notice
William Curry Boeyen, Sr., age 87, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Lexington Place Senior Living Community, New Smyrna Beach. Born in Key West to Wilhelm C. Boeyen and Alicia Boeyen (Langston) and stepfather William Langston, William came to the area in 2013 from Kissimmee. A retired United States Marine supply officer, William was a 28 year Marine. He was very patriotic, once a Marine, always a Marine. William was a member of Glencoe Baptist Church and enjoyed his church and church family. He was very involved in the Orlando Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and golf. William loved animals, especially his cat, Baby. William was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather that will be dearly missed. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Glencoe Baptist Church, 196 N Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, with Pastor Danny Carter, officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims. Survivors include his son, William Boeyen Jr. (Mary Kay), of Valrico, FL; daughters, Lora Rhoden, of Port Saint Lucie, FL and Deborah (Debbie Frank) Boeyen, of New Smyrna Beach, FL; 8 grandchildren, William Boeyen, Katherine Boeyen, Branden (Kristi) Rhoden, Courtney-Lyn (Maurice) Henderson, Rachel (Jon) Garofalo, Jason (DeAnn) Rhoden, Jeremiah Rhoden and Rufus Rhoden (Joellen); 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Florida Baptist Children's Home | One More Child at: 1015 Sikes Blvd, Lakeland, Florida, 33815 or at www.fbchomes.org. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now