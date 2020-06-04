William D. Seagraves Sr.
William D. Seagraves, Sr. passed away on June 2, 2020. He was 91 years old. It is hard in a short space to express the tremendous life "Sr" led. Growing up in the South Jersey Shore, he was out on his own at a very young age. He relocated his family to Orlando, Florida when the area was nothing more than Orange Groves and Oak trees.

He built an empire with his bare hands, knowledge and skill. As Orlando grew, his business grew. When Walt Disney came to town, well as they say, "the rest is history". He sold all his business concerns in 1998 and relocated to Longboat Key, Fl with his wife, Angelina.

Bill Sr was a great leader of men and an inspiration to many a young ball player. He was loved and respected in the Orlando Business Community, his energy and passions were endless and hard to keep pace with. He loved golf, flying, fishing, hunting and traveling. He had a villa in the south of France and loved to entertain. He fit three lifetimes into one.

He is survived by his wife, Angelina and 3 children, sons William Jr., James Neill and daughter Penny Lynn, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Shriners Children Hospital.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
