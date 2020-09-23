William E. (Bill) Colburn, age 87 of DeLand, Florida passed away on September 20, 2020 at his home of natural causes with his wife and family by his side. Originally from Greensboro, Alabama, Bill was born in 1933 and graduated from Greensboro high school where he played varsity football. From there, he attended Auburn University graduating with honors and obtaining a degree in Landscape Architecture. After graduation, Bill entered the US Airforce where he served honorably as an Air Traffic Controller attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. In 1959 Bill moved to Orlando, Florida where he worked as Greens Superintendent at Bay Hill Country Club, both during construction and the early years of the club. Following Bay Hill, he started Cypress Creek Nursery providing wholesale plants, trees and landscape design and installation services throughout the southeast. During retirement, Bill spent his time woodworking and working on various philanthropic activities.



Bill was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Lieser, parents, Joe and Hattie Colburn, sisters Caroline Colburn of Greensboro, Alabama, Margaret Terry of Birmingham, Alabama and Jo Myrle Kennedy of Selma, Alabama.



Bill is survived by his wife, Jeanne, son David, daughter in law Katia and grandchildren Carlos and Isabella.



A memorial service will be announced at a later time. For those who wish to honor Bill's memory donations may be made to Edgewood Children's Ranch of Orlando, Florida or to a charity of one's choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store