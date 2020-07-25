Ed went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. Known to friends as Ed or Edward, he was born in the Pine Castle neighborhood of Orlando on September 18,1931.
He was the second of four children born to "J.E." and Mary Crawford. He attended Pine Castle Elementary School, Orlando High School and Univ. of Florida, receiving a degree in Business Education.
Ed resided in Orlando during his childhood and later adult life. His career included being Division Manager at IBM for twenty years before going opening his own business in Atlanta. In recent years he was a resident at Orlando Lutheran Towers. Other interests included worshipping at Spring of Life Methodist Church, and volunteering with Hospice.
He is survived by his brother, Jimmy (James Parker) Crawford, his daughters Lyn Crawford and Cori Crawford Van Oss, and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and very dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Community Presbyterian Church, 511 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, Florida. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Orlando, Florida. Condolences and memorial information are welcomed at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/ed-crawford/4370
.