William Everett "Bill" Parks Jr., 69, of Winter Garden, FL passed peacefully May 8, 2019. He was born in Hartford City, IN on June 20, 1949 the son of William Everett Parks Sr. and Helen June Markin Birch. He was a Methodist. A graduate of Eastbrook High School in 1967 and attended Ball State University. Bill had a long successful career in retail management. Loving father and foster parent, he was most proud of the title of "dad." Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Jason and Jennifer Parks of Winter Garden; daughters Willow and Meadow Parks and their mother Andrea Brown Parks; two grandchildren Jackson and Camryn whom he dearly loved and enjoyed.; Jason's mother Barbara and her husband Randy St. Clair; siblings Diana Parks Barnes, Kathy Parks, Wendy Birch King and Gene Parks all of IN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons William Henry and Benjamin Patrick. The family will be holding a private ceremony celebrating his life at a future date in accordance with his wishes. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019