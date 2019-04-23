William (Bill) Finch, 71 of Cape Canaveral, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 19, 2019. Bill was born in Rome, NY and moved to FL, settling in the Orlando area. Graduating from UF ('70) with a BS in Mathematics, he was also a member of Phi Delta Theta. Bill was known and well respected within the site development industry throughout the state of FL for over 40 years both as President of CA Meyers and then as owner of Kodiak Contracting & Development. If you met Bill, you knew his generosity. He impacted everyone he touched. He mastered the sport of water skiing on Lake Howell and dazzled crowds with feats of daring tricks and hang-gliding demonstrations at Cypress Gardens and WDW ski shows earlier in his life. He was an aficionado of peanut butter, remote controlled cars, The Blues Brothers, kite flying and had an ear for classic soft rock music. He had a fine appreciation for the soulful voice of Elton John and knew every lyric of The Beatles collection. Bill could be seen on many a weekend taking one of his cherished silver Corvettes out for a wash at the local soap and suds. He left behind his dedicated wife, Barbara who loved him dearly. In addition, his brother Bob Wolff of Rome, NY; and sisters Lois Biederman (Larry) of Orlando and Pam Baker (Jerry) of Florahome, FL. Two step daughters, Nancy (Don) of Florahome, FL; Jennifer (Brad) of St. John's, FL and one step son, Phillip (Mandy) of Anniston, AL. Six grandchildren and three great grandchildren that have been fortunate to have known him and will also miss him dearly. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to St Jude Children's Hospital. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019