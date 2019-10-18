|
Lakeland - William Frenz Timpner passed away on October 17, 2019. He was born in Stamps, Arkansas on February 18, 1925 to Fred and Maye Timpner.
He was an Army vet that served during WWII. He was a very active member of several churches and a strong Christian.
William had a successful career as an engineer and worked for Martin Marietta for 28 years, he was also the owner of South Lake Feed store in Clermont for 20 years.
He was an avid sports fan who loved the LSU Tigers and Orlando Magic.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mike Timpner and his son in law, Stuart Baldick, Jr.
William is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Nellene Timpner; his children, William Timpner, Jr. (Peggy), Wade Timpner (Becky), Linda Baldick, his daughter in law, Terri Timpner; his grandchildren, Tammy, Troy, Felicia, Marcus, Tiffany, Clay, Stuart, Ashley, Tyler, Chase, Angelina, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 2:30pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 with services following at 3:30pm
Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Hwy. 98 S, Lakeland, 33812 with Military Honors.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019