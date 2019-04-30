William (Bill) H. Ferguson of Flagler Beach, FL, died on April 25, 2019.Born in Tulsa, OK, to L.E. and Lois Ferguson on April 18, 1929, Bill was an extraordinarily gifted man with a relentless spirit and an unquenchable thirst for life. He graduated from Will Rogers High School (1945) and the University of Tulsa (1949) where he was an ATO. He received his medical degree from George Washington University in 1954, enlisted in the Air Force and served as a flight surgeon based at Warner Robins Air Force Base from 1954-56. He interned at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL, then completed his residency in ophthalmology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI. Arriving in Winter Park in early 1960, he opened his office in Orlando where he was in private practice for 30 years. After he retired Flagler Beach, FL, became his home.Bill was predeceased by his first wife, BettyAnn Ferguson, son William I. Ferguson and sister Lois Ruth Taylor of Tulsa, OK. He is survived by his wife Pamela J. Ferguson of Flagler Beach, FL; daughters Bonnie Ferguson (Carl) and Beth Hall (Charles) of Winter Park, FL; step-children Todd Peterson (Audra) of Hartland, WI; Angel Thomsen (Michael) of Pleasanton, CA; grandchildren Christian and Sami Jo Peterson and Erik Thomsen; as well as sister Betty Barb (Jerry) of Choteau, OK.A private memorial event is planned for a future date. The family invites you to view the full obituary and to sign the guest book at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8263304. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary