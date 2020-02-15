|
|
William (Bill) H. Kinard 91 died January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Born in Sanford, FL on January 20, 1929. He is predeceased by wife Bonnie and daughter Debra Myers. He retired from the USAF after 20 years. After retiring, he moved to Orlando and became a notary. He really enjoyed marrying couples. Bill's hobbies were boxing, dancing and riding his Gold Wing. He made trips on his motorcycle to Central America and Alaska. Bill is survived by his spouse JoAnn Ingram, her family and many nephews, nieces and grandson. Services will be held at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home at 994 E. Altamonte Dr. in Altamonte Springs, Florida on February 20, 2020 at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020