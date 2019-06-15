|
William L. Bess, Jr.
William L. "Bill" Bess, Jr. 67 of Orlando, FL passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born in Lee County, Virginia on July 17, 1951. Bill worked as an Environmental Consultant for over 20 years. Bill was a 19th century man who just happened to live in the 21st century. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara; and his two sons.
At Bill's request, private family services will be held at a later date in the family cemetery in Alleghany County, Virginia. For further information, please see his page on the funeral home website. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka. www.baldwinfairchildapopka.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019