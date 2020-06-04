William M. Boardman III
William ("Bill") M. Boardman III of Winter Springs peacefully passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy and his daughter Donna Millard. He is survived by his wife Carol, his son Mark (wife Anne), daughter Michele Grimes (husband Caleb), son-in-law Mike Millard, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren whom he adored. Bill's passion was his family and they will be celebrating his life in a small ceremony over the 4th of July. Bill was an avid jazz fan and the family requests that any donations be made to the Bill Boardman Jazz Fund set up by the Central Florida Jazz Society

https://centralfloridajazzsociety.com/shop/bill-boardman-jazz-fund/

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
