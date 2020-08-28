William Michael Lemieux, age 80, of Bristol, TN passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Holston Valley Medical Center. Born December 16, 1939 in Lackawanna, New York, a son of the late Roland and Jean Hay Lemieux, and has lived in the Bristol area for the past 7 years after moving from Florida. He was retired from retail management, and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.
Surviving include his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Marie Reynolds Lemieux; children, Michael Lemieux and wife Rachael, Mary Jean Cole and husband Darren, Timothy Lemieux and wife Debbie, Loretta Pollman; brothers, Ronald and David Lemieux; sisters, Joan Robinson and Linda Schiele; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: AIIUON
Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bristol, TN.