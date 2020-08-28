1/
William Michael Lemieux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Michael Lemieux, age 80, of Bristol, TN passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Holston Valley Medical Center. Born December 16, 1939 in Lackawanna, New York, a son of the late Roland and Jean Hay Lemieux, and has lived in the Bristol area for the past 7 years after moving from Florida. He was retired from retail management, and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Surviving include his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Marie Reynolds Lemieux; children, Michael Lemieux and wife Rachael, Mary Jean Cole and husband Darren, Timothy Lemieux and wife Debbie, Loretta Pollman; brothers, Ronald and David Lemieux; sisters, Joan Robinson and Linda Schiele; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: AIIUON

Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bristol, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved