On February 11, 2020, Nelson passed away peacefully. He was born in Orlando, FL, on January 1, 1933. He attended the last graduating class of Orlando High where he played baseball. He also attended UF and was a life long Gator fan. He began his career with Woolworth and was a store manager stationed in Georgia, S.C., TN and FL. After leaving Woolworth, he started his own business in the citrus industry. In 1993, he joined Newman Crane Insurance Agency and eventually started his own agency (Norris Insurance Agency).
He is survived by his wife Sheila Kenyon; children: Nelson Neil Norris, Cindi Corbin (Rick), Stephanie Dale (Steve Dix), Chris Norris and Brian Kenyon; grandchildren Taira LeClere, Skylar Martin, and Bobby Dale; brother Clyde "Bud" Norris, plus extended family and friends who adored him, and the best golf group ever.
A service will be held Thursday, March 5 at 3pm at Tuscawilla Country Club, 1500 Winter Springs, FL A reception will follow also in the clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Delores Grund Memorial Fund c/o St. Alban's Church, 3348 W.State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32754 or .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020