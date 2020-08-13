William P. BrodieDecember 3, 1930 – August 10, 2020I was born in Wurshington, DC. I sailed my toy boats in the National Mall Reflecting Pool. I rolled Easter Eggs on the White House lawn while tugging on Eleanor Roosevelt's skirt. If there was a parade, I was there. Nothing like a Souza March down Pennsylvania Ave to make you feel patriotic!When my father became ill I moved to Avon Park, Florida. With my four new best friends, we found "free" watermelons down by the old bombing range, particularly at night.There, I graduated from high school, and together with my four friends set off for Gainesville to study at University of Florida. Go Gators! After two years, I was accepted at Ballimer College of Dental Surgery and graduated with several awards, including "Best Professional Demeanor", which any patient who every visited with me will attest, was well deserved.After a tour with the Marines, I returned to Wurshington, to resume my dental career and my romance with my future wife. Whom I have been with for more than 63 years of marriage.An opportunity arose in Orlando, Florida with the opening of Martin – Marietta and the Cape Canaveral Space Center.I practiced dentistry in Orlando for the next 50 years. Every 5 years, I faithfully returned for my Avon Park high school reunion. My last being my 70th in Sept. 2019, there were eleven of us there.I have loved my life and my family so very much. My last big adventure was a fishing trip to Alaska with my brother-in-law, Vic Thompson, whom I considered my third bother. We are both golfing and fishing, and sharing a beer with in Heaven. That is unless, I'm playing Rummikub with my sister Ann!There will be a Celebration of life at a future date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:Oral Cancer Foundation1211 E. State StreetBoise, ID 83712