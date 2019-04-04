Home

William Paul "Bill" Smith

William Paul "Bill" Smith
William Paul "Bill" Smith, 91, of Clermont passed away on April 2, 2019. Bill was born October 12, 1927 in Marion, Ohio to his parents Harry and Roxie Smith. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis; his children, Michael and Melinda; sister Sue Stoner; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles and Robert. Bill was a WWII Navy Veteran, retired from First Energy after 43 years, and volunteered with numerous organizations. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 at the First United Methodist Church of Clermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
