William R. "Bill" Weisgerber
William R. "Bill" Weisgerber, of Lake Mary, FL passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Bill is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Karyn (Dan Must) Ganaway; Mark (Lesley) and Amy Jo (Joel) Sledge; grandchildren, Meghan, Ally, Nick, Sam, Will, Hanna Jo and Nathan. Memorial Service will be conducted on May 31 at 1pm at Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel, Sanford. Please view and sign guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Memorial service
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
5000 COUNTY ROAD 46A
Sanford, FL 32771
4073224263
