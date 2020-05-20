William R. "Bill" Weisgerber, of Lake Mary, FL passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Bill is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Karyn (Dan Must) Ganaway; Mark (Lesley) and Amy Jo (Joel) Sledge; grandchildren, Meghan, Ally, Nick, Sam, Will, Hanna Jo and Nathan. Memorial Service will be conducted on May 31 at 1pm at Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel, Sanford. Please view and sign guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildoaklawn.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020.