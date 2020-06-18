William Ralph Amidon, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully at home in Altamonte Springs, FL, on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1928 in Syracuse, NY. He was the son of Erna (Grieshaber) and William Ralph Amidon Sr. He grew up in Paterson, NJ, and received his B.A. from Seton Hall. Following graduation, he married Alice Catherine Kennedy in 1950. Bill entered the United States Marine Corps as a second lieutenant and served in the Korean War until 1952. He moved to Miami with his wife Alice and daughter Kathy where he began a 38 year career with Southern Bell throughout the state of Florida. He was involved in many community organizations; President of the Rotary Club of Windermere, Vice President of the Greater Orlando Chamber of Commerce, General Campaign Chairman for the Heart of Florida United Way, Chairman West Orange Administration Board of Sun Trust Bank, Board Member of the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation and many other charities and committees. Bill had a quick wit, an amazing sense of humor and a warm touch with everyone he met. He was always patient, always kind and always generous. He loved being a Marine and he attended reunions at Quantico and Camp Pendleton up until his 65th reunion. He thoroughly enjoyed watching Notre Dame football, playing golf at Bay Hill, vacationing at New Smyrna Beach, and traveling across the country. He loved his Country, feeding the ducks on the lake behind his home, and taking hundreds of people to Disney. He was strong and steadfast in his Catholic faith. His favorite expressions were "You could be right" and "Count the stripes." More than anything, he loved his family. He taught his children to be kind, patient, honest, respectful, faithful, and to love unconditionally. One of his greatest joys was being with his adoring grandchildren and great granddaughters. He is survived by his loving wife Alice, children - Kathleen MacGregor (Scott), Marilyn Lowry (Ron), William Amidon III, Alan Amidon (Valerie), grandchildren - Lauren Santucci Norton (Mike), Scott C. MacGregor (Jessica), Ryan P. MacGregor (Jessica Dunbar), Alan P. Amidon, (and by marriage) Jenn Cathcart (Scott), Scott Lowry (Bree), Alexa Spears, and great granddaughters - Avery Faith, Delia Alice, (and by marriage) Lowry Ann and Peyton, and his cousin - Ted Grieshaber. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 1:00pm on Friday, June 19 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 861 Maitland Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a private funeral was held for family members followed by a celebration of his life at Interlachen Country Club. As a proud Marine, he will be laid to rest on Monday, June 22nd at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Vitas Healthcare of Maitland, 2201 Lucien Way, Suite 100, Maitland, FL 32751 or Bishop Moore Catholic High School, 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL 32804. The family would like to express a special appreciation to the following people who took exceptional care of Bill: the Vitas team - Dr. Rudez, Vickie, Rena, Angela, Joe, and Karen, the VA Purple Team at Lake Baldwin, and Bill's dedicated caregivers - Jacky, Arlene, and Ruthie & her lovely team.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store