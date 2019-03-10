|
Bill Hodges, age 92, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hodges. He is survived by his children, Bob Hodges, Tina McLeod, and Joe Hodges, 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Visitation is Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with funeral service starting at 6:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (East Orlando Chapel). His final resting place will be Woodlawn Memorial Park, Bluefield, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019