99, of Flagler Beach, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in Sardis, Georgia, he moved to South Florida in 1953 from Augusta, Georgia and to Central Florida 1975. He worked as a salesman for Hunt-Wesson. William was a member of the Palm Springs Drive Church of Christ, Altamonte Springs, was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America and loved hunting and fishing. William served in the US Army during World War II. He is survived by his 2 sons, William Robert (Vicki) Rackley, Jr., Grand Island, FL, Jon Gray (Rita) Rackley, Eustis, FL; daughter, Julie Rackley (Jim) O'Neal, Flagler Beach, FL; niece, Emily Newton, Evans, GA; nephew, Donald (Patsie) Bargeron, Evans, GA; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild on the way, He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Clara Louise; sister and her husband, Mary Virginia (Romie) Bargeron. Services will be held at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Eustis on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Seneca Cemetery, Eustis. The family will receive friends at the Harden/Pauli Funeral Home Chapel, Eustis on Monday evening from 5:00 till 8:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Seneca Cemetery Association, 21751 County Road 44a, Eustis, Florida 32736. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 5, 2019