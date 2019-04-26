William R. (Bob) Rayfield, 76, of Winter Park, FL. passed away April 14, 2019. He was born in Knoxville, Tenn. on Rifle Range Road in the Foothills of the Smokey Mountains. He attended schools in Ohio, N. Dakota, Oregon, and Tenn. where he graduated from Sevier County High School. He then went in the Navy for more than 20 years. He went to work for AT&T for six years, and then entered the U.S. Postal Service where he spent 20 years and retired in 2008. He was a Master Mason, a Shriner, and a Disabled Viet Nam Veteran. He has lived in Winter Park since 1972. He is survived by the mother of his children Blanca Adkins; one son Randy (Patty); grandsons, James, William R. II; granddaughter Christina Gordon, two brothers, two sisters, and five great grandchildren. Friends may call at the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL., Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10am followed by interment with Military Honors at All Faiths Memorial Park in Casselberry. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Masonic Services Lodge 239 (407) 494-0329 or Shriner's at Bahia Shrine. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019