William Ross Gowanloch, 73, of Poinciana, FL, passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1945 in Manhatten, New York. He was predeceased by his mother, Louise (Ross) Gowanloch. He graduated from Hofstra University. He later married Grace (Spliethoff) Gowanloch and moved to south Florida. He was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast, in fact started a successful reproduction auto parts business - designing and fabricating all parts. He had a love of computers and kept abreast of all new technologies. On retirement, he and Grace moved to Solivita in the Orlando area, where he resumed his passion for motorcycles. He joined a local motorcycle/social club, which brought great friends and took frequent rides together.The members also appreciated "Gadget" for assisting in motorcycle questions and simplifying access to "charge their batteries". Bill and Grace traveled thruout the 50 states via car and motorcycle. They also enjoyed international travel in later life. He leaves behind his loving wife, Grace, his two sons Billy(Kim) and Gregg(Dawn), 6 beloved grandchildren and his sister, Ginny Sylvester.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a cancer charity or a . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.