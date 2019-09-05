Home

William Scott Hupp, 66, a fifty-eight year resident of Orlando died on September 3, 2019 after a long illness. Scott was born January 19, 1953, to the late Thomas William Hupp and Susanne Losch Hupp at the Navel Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland and moved with his family to Orlando in 1961. He graduated from Edgewater High School in 1971 where he was a member of the swim team. He was also a graduate of the University of Central Florida and was a founding member of the state champion UCF Ultimate Frisbee Golf team. He retired in 2010 after careers in the information technology industry and photography. He is survived by mother Susanne Hupp, sisters Sherry Davich and Marianne Gertner, former wife Lynn Hupp, daughter Malaney Susanne Hupp, and son William Scott Hupp II. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
