SHAMIS, WILLIAM. A Celebration of Life for Bill Shamis, who passed away on 10/15/2019 after a brief illness (and a Long life), will be held on 10/26/2019 at 1 PM in the Longwood Room, 500 Village Place, Village on the Green, Longwood, FL.
Born in Brooklyn, NY to immigrants Abraham and Yetta on 4/25/23, he served in the Army Air Force in Europe during WWII, and was married to Nancy Goldstein for 60 years when she passed away. He worked in several fields in the NYC area until moving to the Orlando area in 1979, where he continued working in mobile auto parts sales. He took up amateur performing and singing in his 50s, and also volunteered in the ESOL program to help immigrants learn English. Soon after meeting Francine Franklin he moved to Village on the Green (2008). He was married to Fran for 6 years when she passed away. Subsequently he met Dorothy Ecklund and they became great companions for 4 years until his passing. Bill is survived by his sons Jeff (Diana) Shamis and Elliot (Carol) Shamis, granddaughters Emily Shamis and Brianna (Camilo) Guevara, his brother Philip (Rosita) Shamis, and his beloved companion Dorothy Ecklund. Please, no flowers; donations may be directed to Advent Health Hospice Care, Attn HR, 480 W. Central Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, in his memory, in recognition of their wonderful care.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019