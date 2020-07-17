William "Bill" W. Mead, 77, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, went home to be with the Lord, on his birthday, July 9, 2020.
Bill had a quiet confidence, a loyal and honorable heart, and a faith-filled soul.
He was born to Berne "Tom" Matthews Mead and Harriet Councill Mead, in Chillicothe, Illinois, in 1943. His family moved to Florida when he was a baby.
Bill graduated from Edgewater Highschool in 1961. He received his bachelor's degree from Florida Atlantic University and his master's in counseling, from Troy State University. He was very proud of his Dolphins, that he earned for serving in the US Naval Submarine Service.
He was married to Glenda Dyer Mead. On March 1, 2020, he and his sweetheart celebrated 47 years together.
Bill had a career in social work and counseling with the State of Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and then, Orange County Department of Children and Family services. He had a heart for troubled youths and wanted to make a difference in their lives.
Much of Bill's time was spent volunteering. He taught literacy skills to adults. He spent time with Hospice patients, reading to them and sitting vigil with them in their final hours. He traveled to prisons around Florida, counseling and sharing his faith, while volunteering with Kairos Prison Ministry.
Bill had a passion for Jesus, his family and friends, boxing and working out. He shared the story of God's grace in his life with anyone who would listen. He was fiercely protective of his family and always working on building their character. He appreciated his lifelong friendships, including his First Tuesday Group.
After an undefeated boxing record in the military, he continued his love for boxing by sparring at the local gym and becoming a judge ringside. He loved working out, whether it was playing tennis every Saturday morning with his buddies, riding his bicycle like a speed racer around his neighborhood, swimming laps like his mom taught him, shaking the house while punching the heavy and speed bags, or using his ancient weights his dad gave him when he was 12.
Besides his sweetheart, Glenda, Bill was survived by his little (big) brother, Charles "Chuck" Mead, his adoring daughters, Denise Mead and Kristen Crane; his favorite son in law, Charlie Crane, favorite ex son in law, Ron Hall, and his beloved grandson, Dillon Hall.
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon, August 8, 2020, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida. A reception/celebration will follow the service in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bill's favorite charity, St.Jude's (www.stjude.org/give
), or his church, Incarnation Catholic Church (407-843-2886).
God is Good, All the Time!