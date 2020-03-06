|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Willie Clyde Moss at the age of 85 on February 25?th, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.? Born in Washington County, Alabama on October 8th, 1934 to William Young Moss and Vironie O'Neal Moss, Willie was born in a cabin as 1 of 10 children and wasn't seen by a doctor until 3 days after his birth.?
He graduated from State Line High School in State Line, Mississippi, in 1952 and went on to join the Civil Service in Mobile, Alabama, working on some of the first computers in the world for the U.S. government.? After reaching a GS13, he switched careers and went to work as a data processing manager in Jacksonville, Florida at Florida National Bank, eventually becoming Vice President.? Willie then decided to combine his computer programming and banking experience and started the first in-house banking software company in the world, Data Dimensions, Inc., in Orlando, Florida, in 1968 from which he retired in February of 2000.?
Willie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and travelling in his free time.? From fishing for walleye and northern pike 100 miles from the arctic circle in northern Canada, catching marlin and sailfish in Costa Rica, hauling in tons of catfish on the Alabama River on trot lines to hunting elk and deer in Wyoming and Colorado, Willie loved adventure and being outdoors.? Whether going to Japan, driving a motorhome towing a jeep to Point Barrow, Alaska, or sneaking into Nicaragua to go fishing… his was a life well lived.
Willie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diana Jean Moss, his daughter Deborah Moss, her husband Gary Jones, his stepson Steven Barton, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and cousins.? As the last surviving member of the 10 siblings, a generation of the Moss family has passed.? Willie's kindness, honesty, generosity, integrity, intelligence, and indomitable spirit will forever be remembered by his friends and family.? At Willie's request, there will be no funeral or service, but rather a Celebration of Life party which will be held in his honor at a later date.? Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, Orlando, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020