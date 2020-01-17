|
Willis "Bud" Boyd McCartney of St. Cloud, Florida, age 95, husband of Mary Kremis McCartney, died January 16th. He was born in Perry, Pennsylvan-ia on February 24, 1925; son of the late Willis and Mae McCartney. Mr. McCa-rtney served in the United States Navy during WWII from 1943 to 1946. During his deployment on the USS Nevada, he served in many places including Cherb-ough, France 1944, Normandy, France 1944, Bay of Tropez, France 1944, Tulon, France 1944, Pearl Harbor, 1945, Iwo Jima, Japan 1945. He recently received the Legion of Honour medal, the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, originally establi-shed in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte. Mr. McCartney was a master carpenter and a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters for 50 years. It was his secret joy to work alongside his son Danny in the construction industry. Mr. McCartney will be most remembered as a legend; a devout man in his marriage, a true patriot to this country, a champion in his work ethic and discipline, and a hero to his family and those who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary, his brother Glenn, his son Danny and his daughter Denise Davis; his grandchildren Jenna McCartney Capo, Christina McCartney, Kaitlyn McCartney, Perry McCartney, Rebecca Davis, and Kyle Davis; his great grandchildren Tyler Capo, McKenzie Capo, Miranda Capo, and Gracie Merancio. Mr. McCartney was predeceased by his son Dennis and his daughter Debbie.
Calling hours: Sunday January 19th 4:00-8:00 p.m. Services: Monday January 20th 1:00 p.m. Address: Osceola Memory Gardens 2000 13th Street St. Cloud, FL 34769. Entombment will take place in the Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road Kissimmee, FL 34744 with full military honors.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020