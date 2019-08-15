|
|
A memorial service celebrating the life of Wilmer Douglas "Doug" Crawford III, age 79, of Pataskala, Ohio will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 South Main Street in Pataskala with Pastor Janet Hufford officiating. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Mr. Crawford passed away on August 10, 2019. For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019