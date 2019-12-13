|
Winifred Cox Smith Brown, 100, lifelong resident of Orlando died on December 10, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1919 at Orange Memorial Hospital in Orlando to the late Fannie (Eaddy) and Fred Cox. Winnie is survived by her daughter, Gloria Smith Holloway. She was predeceased by her parents, husbands, Jack Smith, Harry Brown; daughter, Phyllis Smith Parker; sister Doris Cox Peaden; grandchildren, Sonya Long and Michelle Evans. Private services will be held at a later date. www.ALifeTribute.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, 2019