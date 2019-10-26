Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Horizon Funeral Chapel And Cremation
821 13th Street
Saint Cloud, FL 34769
(407) 891-2300
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
VillageWalk Towne Center
Lake Nona, FL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Christian Church
Maysville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winona Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winona Louise McDonald Calvert


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winona Louise McDonald Calvert Notice
Orlando, FL – Winona Calvert, a resident of VillageWalk in Lake Nona since 2010 and previously a decades-long resident in the metropolitan area of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on October 22nd, 2019 at the age of 90.

Born at home on April 1st, 1929 in Trinity Kentucky to Tom and Gladys McDonald, she is survived by her two sons, Gerald A. Calvert of Fairfield, Ohio and Arbra M. Calvert of St. Cloud, Florida, as well as her sister, Delores Craft of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, two grandchildren: Robert and Lezlie and two great grandchildren: Joshua and Joseph.

A long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star and avid golfer most of her life, she retired from General Electric's Jet Engine Division in Cincinnati, Ohio as an Analyst who coordinated the integration of computer systems between GE and their partner SMECMA in Paris, France.

Beloved by all who knew her, she will be laid to rest in the Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Kentucky on November 3rd, 2019.

Three Memorial Services will be held, the first at the VillageWalk Towne Center in Lake Nona on Tuesday, October 29th between 5:30 and 7:30 PM, the second in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday November 2nd, and finally at the First Christian Church in Maysville, Kentucky between 2–3 PM on November 3rd.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now