Orlando, FL – Winona Calvert, a resident of VillageWalk in Lake Nona since 2010 and previously a decades-long resident in the metropolitan area of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on October 22nd, 2019 at the age of 90.
Born at home on April 1st, 1929 in Trinity Kentucky to Tom and Gladys McDonald, she is survived by her two sons, Gerald A. Calvert of Fairfield, Ohio and Arbra M. Calvert of St. Cloud, Florida, as well as her sister, Delores Craft of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, two grandchildren: Robert and Lezlie and two great grandchildren: Joshua and Joseph.
A long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star and avid golfer most of her life, she retired from General Electric's Jet Engine Division in Cincinnati, Ohio as an Analyst who coordinated the integration of computer systems between GE and their partner SMECMA in Paris, France.
Beloved by all who knew her, she will be laid to rest in the Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Kentucky on November 3rd, 2019.
Three Memorial Services will be held, the first at the VillageWalk Towne Center in Lake Nona on Tuesday, October 29th between 5:30 and 7:30 PM, the second in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday November 2nd, and finally at the First Christian Church in Maysville, Kentucky between 2–3 PM on November 3rd.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019