William (Bill) Theodore Widican, 89, of Clermont, FL went home to be with our Lord, Monday, May 20, 2019 in Gainesville, FL, at Shands Hospital where he had been a patient for over 5 weeks in their medical rehab facility. Born in Akron, OH, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended Kent State University and pursued his art passion graduating from Akron's Applied Art Academy. In 1956 he was hired by the Akron Beacon Journal newspaper as an advertising layout artist. It was there that he met and fell in love with Ginger. Last year their 60th wedding anniversary was a grand celebration with beautiful music offered by their Methodist choir family along with much reminiscing, joy and laughter with their family and friends.In 1966 Bill and Ginger, 6 year old Lori and 19 month old Billy relocated to Central Florida and Bill was employed by the Orlando Sentinel Newspaper Cocoa bureau as a retail advertising account executive. Two years later, the newspaper transferred Bill to Orlando. Retirement happened in 1994 after 39 years of newspaper work. Bill and Ginger moved to Clermont and were happy to find a new church home at First United Methodist Church with a great Pastor, Doug Kokx. Bill's hobbies included his love of music and with his resounding bass notes sang in the Rolling Hills Community Church Choir in Zellwood, and up until recently enjoyed singing with his Clermont Church choir family, first under the direction of Bill Wells and now, our dear friend Susan Brandt. In 2006, he became a member of a local chapter of a barbershop chorus known as Vocal Express where they competed with other chapters in Jacksonville. Bill also enjoyed golf outings with his son in law, Jim, who he said he could never come close to beating. He also enjoyed fishing and boating on the Clermont Lakes Chain, bonding and helping son, Billy, find pool leaks and doing repairs and wonderful travel trips for many years with family.Bill was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Helen. He is survived by his wife, Ginger; daughter Lori (Jim) McCaskill; son Billy (Lisa) Widican; grandchildren, Andrew, John, Kristen, Gary, Michael, Zoey, Daira, Eli; sister, Violet McGinnis along with nieces and nephews.Memorial charity donations can be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research, https://jdrf.org or to a . Becker Funeral Home, Clermont, FL is serving the family. www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 25, 2019