Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1927 to the late Mildred Clark. Preceded by her late husband, Howard. Survived by her sons, Mark (Terri), Peter (Jane), Tom (Marie) and Kirk (Jane); grandchildren, Angie (Ross Dohliff), Trevor, Ashley (William Palmer), Kendall (Wilson Handler ), Eric (Hilary), Wes (Elizabeth), Jennifer, Allie (Sam Bauler), Taylor, Nena (Jeremy Lenz), Matt, Lisa Calvo; great grandchildren, Carter, Peyton, Liv, Anne, Mary, Hayden, Decker, Luke, Charlie, Wyatt, Grayson, Hunter, Henry, Mary Lou, Amalie, Etta Jo, Brendan, Abraham and Henry Thomas. After graduating from Northrop High School, she embarked on wonderful adventures that included a business with her friend Monie Crawford, travels around the world and life-long friendship with Arnold and Winnie Palmer. She loved painting, mahjong and checking things off of her bucket list. She will be missed by her many friends at Woodhill Country Club, her neighbors at Trillium Woods and her long-time friends from Bayhill Country Club, Orlando, FL. We are thankful for the loving care provided by Jennifer Benson and the hospice staff at North Memorial. The celebration of life will take place at St. Martin's By-the-lake Episcopal Church, 2801 Westwood Road, Minnetonka Beach, MN., on Friday August 30 at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow at Woodhill Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation, Orlando, FL or St. Martin's By-the-lake Episcopal Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019