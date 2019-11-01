|
|
passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1933, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Rosa and Felix Oliver. She enrolled at Rollins College in 1951, and upon graduation 1955, she had the distinction of being the first woman from Puerto Rico to graduate from Rollins. It was there that she met, and upon graduation, married James Manly Milligan, Jr., a native Orlandoan. Yvonne had many interests including gardening, bridge, volunteer work at the Florida Hospital Ronald McDonald House, and entertaining. Who can forget her traditional Christmas Eve dinners at the Milligan home, full of friends, family, and good cheer. Yvonne was a member of the Greater Orlando Junior League, and a life member of the Rosalind Club of Orlando.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jimmy, son Jimbo, and brother Felix Lorenzo Oliver. She is survived by son Lawrence Oliver (Larry) Milligan, granddaughter Olivia, nephew Felix Ruben Oliver, nephew, niece Emma Oliver, and countless friends. To Emma, the family wants to extend their appreciation for the care you have given to Yvonne over the past year.
Services will be held at 10:00 o'clock AM, November 8, 2019, at the Saint Margaret Mary Church Chapel, 526 N. Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Orlando, 1030 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 105, Orlando, Florida 32801
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019