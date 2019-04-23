|
|
Albert Thomas Rogers, 73, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on April 17, 2019. He was born in Pontiac, MI, on July 8, 1945 to William and Everlyn Rogers.
Al and his wife, Donnie Rogers, were married for 45 years. They met at the Orange Bowl Lanes in 1974 and were married that same year in Lanes 5 and 6 of the bowling alley. Al loved life, bowling, fishing and hunting. He had (5), 300 score rings and (1) 800 score ring. When he wasn't at home, he was at the bowling alley.
He will be dearly missed by his Wife (Donnie), Family and Friends, whom loved him very much; Daughters: Misty Rogers, Kissimmee, FL Anne Rogers, Pontiac, MI; Susan Rogers, Pontiac, MI. Son: Albert Rogers Jr., Pontiac, MI.; Stepdaughters: Connie Grant, Kissimmee, FL Sally Smith, Huntsville, TX.; Grand Children: Hunter Rogers, Jodie Macey, Jessica Rogers and many Great Grand Children and Brother: Butch Rogers, Denver, CO.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019