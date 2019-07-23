|
|
Mrs. Alice Faye (Hodges) Dunford of St. Cloud, FL, born on May 10th, 1947, in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, has passed away at age 72 on June 24th, 2019 in St. Cloud, Florida.
She worked at First National Bank, Osceola Schools, and the Virginia Department of Transportation until retiring in 2009.
Faye was the loving wife of the late Henry Joseph Dunford. She is survived by her son, Marc Antonio Cortes, of St. Cloud, Florida. She had a love of the Lord and the old gospel songs. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She was a prayer group member at Assembly of God and she was a member of My Beloved Widows.
The graveside service will be private. Hurst Scott Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. She always said "Don't let anyone steal your joy."
Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 25, 2019