Arthur Thomas Miles (Tom), 72, of Fulton, MS, beloved Daddy, Papa, and Brother, lost his battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Grenada, MS.

Tom was born in Memphis, TN to Anzley and Ruby Miles on September 25, 1946. He graduated from Zion Benton Township High School in Zion, IL, Class of 1965. Tom was a Veteran of the US Army. For the last 14 years he was able to fulfill his love of travel by being a truck driver.

He is preceded in death by both his parents and infant son, Arthur Jr.

He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Archibald of St. Cloud, FL, and McKenzie (Michael) Campbell of Grenada, MS. Brothers; Nelson (Barbara) Miles of Clermont, FL and Danny (Stephanie) Miles of Scottsdale, AZ.; Grandchildren; Andrew Stanton, Ruby Stanton, Hannah Archibald, Emma Archibald, Evan Campbell and Dalton Campbell; Nieces; Tami Miles Senich, Tracy Miles Stone, Danielle Miles and Nephew; Kurt Miles.

Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life is planned on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his nieces' home in Memphis, TN.

Miles family wishes to thank the Halcyon Hospice caregivers in his final days.

