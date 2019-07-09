|
|
Barbara J. Thomas Leaton, 73, born on February 6, 1946, in Russellville, Alabama, passed away June 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Gladys Burcham Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Leaton; two sons, Jeffrey and Kevin (Amy); six grandchildren, Marissa, Sophia, Elena, Abraham, Riley and Sawyer; three brothers, Billy (Rosie), Bobby and David; three sisters, Alice (Cecil), Peggy and Joyce (Bob); numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 11, 2019