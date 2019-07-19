Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home
511 Emmett St.
Kissimmee, FL
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Kissimmee, FL
Berneda Mae Smith


1929 - 2019
Berneda Mae Smith In Memoriam
Berneda Mae Smith, age 90, of Kissimmee, FL. Berneda was born March 19, 1929 in Flint, MI. and passed peacefully on July 13, 2019.
After graduating from Otisville High School, she married her high school sweetheart Lawrence (Budd) Smith on June 3, 1950. Berneda worked for the city of Flint, MI. After retirement, she and Budd moved to Kissimmee, FL and she enjoyed crafting, decorative painting and many miles of travel.
Berneda is survived by her daughter Beverly (John) Wilder, son Larry (Debbie) Smith all from Kissimmee. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Phillip Smith, Eustis; John Wilder II, Kissimmee; Amanda Smith, St. Cloud; and Nicki (Nick) Brown, St. Cloud. Her legacy continues with six great grandchildren; Logan Smith, Haley, Nicholas and Lucas Brown, and Harper and Jack Wilder. Her life was further enriched by very dear nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the in Berneda's honor. 2180 W. State Road 434, Suite 1100, Longwood, FL 32779.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home in Kissimmee. A graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Jose Nieves presiding.
The Smith family is being cared for by: Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett St., Kissimmee, FL 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 20, 2019
