Bertha "Arlene" Vorse, age 84, of Kissimmee, passed away at home, surrounded by her children, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born April 29, 1934 in Dover, NJ to William Leo and Bertha May (Hedden) Mitchell.

A life long resident of New Jersey, she worked for the Warren County Courthouse in Belvidere, NJ before moving with her husband, Kenneth to Kissimmee in 1996. She was a graduate of Dover High School, Class of 1952.

Bertha is survived by her children, son, Keith E. Vorse of Kissimmee, FL; and daughters; Susan L. (Paul) Kittle, of Bangor, PA, and Charlene M. Vorse, of St. Cloud, FL. Her grandchildren, Andrew K. Roussos, of New York City, NY, Kristina L. Roussos and Joshua P. Kittle of Bangor, PA and Derek A. Nordman of St. Cloud, FL. Her godson, John N. Shalla, Virginia Beach, VA. Along with her dear neighbor and friend, Theodore "Ted" Fedena and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 47 years, Kenneth E. Vorse, and her parents, William L. Mitchell and Bertha M. (Hedden) Mitchell.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home, Kissimmee from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with services at 6 p.m. Chaplain R. Clark Rivas, officiating. Internment will be held Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL departing from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

The family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Orange/Osceola in her memory, the , or the .

They would also like to thank Mom's caregivers, over the past weeks, Maribet, Jeanette, Consuelo, and Chaplain "Clark" for their comfort and support.