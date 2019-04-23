Beulah Mae Noland Hayhurst, 91, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

She was born in Piney, West Virginia on January 9, 1928, a daughter of the late Alma (White) Noland and Anderson "Dock" Noland. She was a devoted mother, wife, and homemaker. In addition, along with her husband Morris, she was owner and operator of a music and vending business and her family oil and gas company. She was a member of the Whitehall Church of Christ.

Mrs. Hayhurst is survived by her son, Ronald Hayhurst of Orlando, Florida; two grandchildren: Christine Davis and her husband Jim, and Brian Hayhurst, all of Morgantown; and three great-grandchildren: Audrey Davis, Elizabeth Davis, and Katherine Davis. Also surviving are two sisters, Jaye West, of Fairmont, and Sharon Shultz, of Moundsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Lee Hayhurst; two sons: Robert Hayhurst and Robin Hayhurst; her brothers: Carl Noland, Bruce Noland, Rex Noland; and a sister, Emma Harbert.

Friends and family received at the Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, WV on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service was at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the funeral home with Evangelist Kevin Lough officiating. Interment followed at the Bridgeport Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hayhurst Family at www.carpenterandford.com. Published in Osceola News Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary