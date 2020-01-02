|
Deacon Carlton Andrew Tynes, 87 of Kissimmee, Florida entered from Labor to Reward peacefully with his wife Sandra by his side on December 28, 2019.
Carlton was born in Ft. Lauderdale on August 21, 1932, the son of Arthur Napoleon and Elizabeth Strachan Tynes. He was raised and grew up in Broward County and was an honor graduate of Dillard High School, class of 1950 in Ft. Lauderdale. Carlton went on to college and later became the Labor Relations Manager for the U.S. Post Office and retired after 30 years of service in Broward County, Florida. Carlton was also a Veteran of the United States Army, serving his country with honor and distinction with the Sixth Armored Division during the Korean War. His service and dedication to his country along with fellow Veterans is the reason we have the freedoms we have today.
After his retirement, Carlton and his wife Dr. Sandra Nixon Tynes moved to Kissimmee, Florida in 2000 from Palm Bay, Florida. Carlton and his wife Sandra enjoyed a marriage of 20 years in which they often went on many cruises, in fact they enjoyed 40 cruises together. Carlton was a Christian by faith, he was an ordained Deacon at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Kissimmee, Carlton was a co-founder with his wife Dr. Sandra Nixon Tynes of the Welcome Table Ministries Inc, and was active in many social and civic affairs and received several distinguished community service awards from numerous civic and social organizations. Carlton was also involved with the Ft. Lauderdale NAACP, the Dillard High School Alumni Association and was one of the founders of the Broward County Campers Club Unlimited.
Carlton leaves behind to mourn his passing, his caregiver and devoted loving wife of twenty years, Dr. Sandra Nixon Tynes, his sons: Carlton A. Tynes II and his wife Bonita, Anthony L. Tynes and his wife Robin; his daughters: Sharon Weathers, Valerie Walls, Cathy Hodge and her husband Emanuel, Robin Strong and her husband Kevin; his brothers: Don L. Tynes, Eural Tynes and his wife Martha and Fritz Tynes and his wife Evelyn; his sisters: Marva Buford and her husband Walter and Verona Cooper; Carlton also leaves behind his father-in-law Andrew Nixon and his wife Christine; his sister-in-laws: Deborah Simmons and her husband Joshua, Doris Pierce and her husband Tommy, Yvette Gates and her husband Greg; his brother-in-laws: James Carr Sr., Andrew Nixon Jr. and his wife Barbara; his step-son: Thomas E. Jones Jr. and his wife Morlea; 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren. Carlton was a beloved Uncle, Cousin and friend. Carlton was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Elizabeth Tynes, his siblings: Arthur, Thomas, Doris, Wilbert, Mildred, Vivian, Earl, Floyd, Neville, and George and a grandson Corey Perkins.
The family received friends Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service was held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 400 East Columbia Avenue, Kissimmee, Florida 34744 with Reverend Johnny M. McKinnie presiding. Carlton will be laid to rest next to his beloved first wife Shirley D. Tynes in the Fountainhead Memorial Park Cemetery, Palm Bay, Florida.
Carlton will be accorded Military Honors as a final tribute to a life well lived.
The Tynes family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020