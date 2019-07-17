Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Sincerbox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine "Katie" (Robbins) Sincerbox

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Catherine (Katie) Sincerbox, age 66, passed away on July 10th, 2019, in St. Cloud, Florida. She was the wife of Ken Sincerbox. They shared 46 years of marriage together on March 24th, 2019.

Born in Canandaigua, New York, she was the daughter of David and Mary Robbins (both deceased). She graduated from Haverling High school in Bath, N.Y,. and received and accounting degree there after high school. She was the bookkeeper and partner with her husband, Ken, for many years at K&K Service Center in Hammondsport, N.Y., and Prattsburgh, N.Y., before moving to St. Cloud, Fl. in 1987. Katie work at Winn Dixie in St. Cloud and Kissimmee, Florida for 23 years as head bookkeeper. Katie received the Founder Award from Winn Dixie for her devotion to her job and community service in 1993, the only one in St. Cloud to do so.

Katie was a life member of member of the American Legion Unit 80. Katie along with 15 other ladies started the ladies aux of Post 80 American Legion in St. Cloud 1988. Katie was also President of the Aux. in 1993 and held many other offices after. She was also an officer in the 6th District.

Katie was a life member of the VFW, Post 4225 in Kissimmee and was finance officer at Post

# 3227 in St. Cloud. In the early 2000 and was an officer in the VFW district as well.

Katie was also a chartered life member of the Amvets Post 33 in St.Cloud, Fl. where she was Aux. Chaplain.

Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1995 and after recovery she worked with the cancer reach for recovery program and visited many women and gave them the courage and support they needed.

Katie loved working with the veterans and helping them when and wherever she could. Her

favorite hobby was reading cook books and watching the cooking channels. Katie was one hell of a cook and once went to see Emeril Live in New York City. Katie will be remembered for always being there to help some in need and her love of her pets.

Katie is survived by her husband of 46 years Ken and 3 sisters Elaine Walters of Bath, N.Y.; Loretta Manketlow of Virginia and Martha Gray of Ohio, and a brother David of Alabama.

Funeral service will be in Hammondsport N. Y. and interment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Animal Humane Society of your choice. Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 18, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries