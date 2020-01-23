|
|
Clarence Wendell Webster
Born - April 3, 1935
Deceased- January 9, 2020.
Preceded in death by father Clarence Ozell Webster, mother Agnes Mills Webster, brothers: Donald Webster and Walter Lee Webster. Survived by sister Betty Jo Harris, brother Earnest Webster, daughter Elaine Webster, son Joseph Webster, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as part of Commander Seventh Fleet on board the ships USS Wisconsin, USS Rochester, USS Saint Paul, USS Helena and the USS Boyd.
After honorable discharge from the Navy, Clarence worked as a butcher for Pantry Pride and retired from Rife's Meat Market. He loved NASCAR, The Crimson Tide of The University of Alabama and hanging with his friends at Not A Clue Too in St Cloud.
Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 1, at 1 p.m., at the Not a Clue Bar & Grill II, 3300 Canoe Creek Road, St. Cloud, FL. 407-498-4412.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020