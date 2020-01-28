Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home
511 W. Emmett Street
Kissimmee, FL
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home
511 W. Emmett Street
Kissimmee, FL
Clifford "Cliff" Speir


1925 - 2020
Clifford "Cliff" Speir In Memoriam
Clifford "Cliff" Speir, 94, passed away on January 22, 2020.
He was born in Greenville, PA on October 27, 1925, to Harold and Freda Speir. He grew up in Pennsylvania and as a young man worked on his father's farm and drove a milk delivery truck. He moved to Kissimmee in 1959; he worked for Sears Roebuck & Company for a brief time. He was employed by Martin Marietta for ten years before becoming a self-employed Real Estate investor.
He was a Presbyterian and an active member of the Kissimmee First Presbyterian Church, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. Both Cliff and his late wife June were members of a local country music group known as The Country Bunch. They both played the fiddle and enjoyed entertaining fans across the county.
Cliff was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, June and his son Rodney. He leaves behind a sister Juanita Curtin, sons Gary (Debbie), Charlie (Wendy), daughter-in-law Susan and daughter Sarah along with 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Cliff lived a long and productive life and was loved by everyone that met him.
Visitation is at Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett St., Kissimmee, FL 34741 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. A funeral Service in memory of Cliff will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at the Conrad and Thompson Funeral Home in Kissimmee, FL with the Rev Frank J. Allen presiding followed by internment at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
