Clyde Randolph "Rusty" Bateman, Jr., age 36, of Breese, Illinois, passed away suddenly from heart disease on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, IL.

He was born December 18, 1982, in Winter Park, FL, the son of Hazel Dianne, nee Callahan, and Clyde Randolph "Randy" Bateman, Sr.

Rusty is survived by his parents of Madison, Fl., formerly of Kissimmee, FL; his wife Amie Wood Bateman of Breese, IL, whom he married April 1, 2011 in Port St. Joe, FL; sister, Carrie Lee (Darren) Baxley of Pinetta, FL; nephews and niece, Harold, Lynnwood, and Hazel Louise Baxley; paternal grandmother, Vosteal Griffin Bateman of Kissimmee, FL; mother-in-law, Pamela Patton of Springfield, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sean Brown, Kris Wood, Jayme Ray, and Mariah (Nick) Trader all of Springfield, IL; nieces and nephews, Justise, Kennan, and Quin Brown and Olan Trader; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his beloved dogs, Lily and Penelope.

In addition to his grandparents, his other beloved dogs, Precious and Lucky, preceded him in death.

He currently worked as a Quality Coordinator and was a part of the Culture Corp for The Gund Company, Inc. in St. Louis, MO, and formerly worked as a Reproductive Technician for Select Sires and ABS. He was a member of the Baptist Faith and the Silver Spurs Riding Club, Inc. in Kissimmee, FL.

Rusty graduated from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, FL where he was the shortstop on the baseball team. He was an avid sports fan, as he had a great love for the Auburn University Tigers and the Atlanta Braves, and he especially loved playing sports with his nephews, nieces and the children in the neighborhood. He will forever be remembered for his quick wit, making others smile, his happy nature, his genuine concern for others, and was always willing to help anyone. Rusty will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Service was Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese, IL.

Memorial Service will also be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Landmark Baptist Church, 3399 US Hwy 90, Madison, FL 32340.

Memorials may be made to the 4-H foundation (checks made to Carrie Lee Baxley) and will be received at Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St., Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the Bateman Family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com