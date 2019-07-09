Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
1700 N. John Young Parkway
Kissimmee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gouge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hardin Gouge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hardin Gouge In Memoriam
David Hardin Gouge, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones, after a long battle with Agent Orange-related cancer.
David operated Furniture by David, established in 1985.
Survived by Louise, his wife of fifty-four years, four children, nine grandchildren, three siblings, and numerous friends and relatives.
Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church, 1700 N. John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, on Wednesday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m.
For more information visit www.RobertBryantFH.com. Donations can be made to: Boy Scout Troop 192, St. Cloud UMC, 1001 Ohio Ave., St. Cloud, FL 34769; McCormick Research Institute Horses and Heroes, 4651 Rummell Road, St. Cloud, FL 34771, Website: http://mccormick.us
Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.