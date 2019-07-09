|
David Hardin Gouge, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones, after a long battle with Agent Orange-related cancer.
David operated Furniture by David, established in 1985.
Survived by Louise, his wife of fifty-four years, four children, nine grandchildren, three siblings, and numerous friends and relatives.
Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church, 1700 N. John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, on Wednesday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m.
For more information visit www.RobertBryantFH.com. Donations can be made to: Boy Scout Troop 192, St. Cloud UMC, 1001 Ohio Ave., St. Cloud, FL 34769; McCormick Research Institute Horses and Heroes, 4651 Rummell Road, St. Cloud, FL 34771, Website: http://mccormick.us
Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 11, 2019