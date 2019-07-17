Don (Donald) Duffy Jr. was born in Miami Beach, FL on September 1, 1939, to Donald Francis Duffy Sr. and Anna Baxter Duffy. He attended Hialeah High School, Miami-Dade Junior College, and the Crummer School of Business at Rollins College.

Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1959. Don moved to Central Florida and was hired as a project manager for Disney Worldwide Services. Soon, he found his niche in electronics and was instrumental in setting up Disney's computer programs. Don worked for Disney for over 30 years, retiring in 2008 from his position as Resource Planner. Don's love of people and always wanting to be of help led him to Rotary and the Osceola Council on Aging as a Board member.

Don is survived by his loving wife Rebecca Cruze Duffy, his children; Michael, Michelle (David), Tammy (Ronnie), Melissa (Mark), Paul (Cathy), Elizabeth (Joshua); his grandchildren: Torrey, Christan, Wade, Kolby, Tyler, Garret, Trenton, Kenneth, Matthew, Amber, Aeryn, Ashley; his great-grandchildren: Aurora, Cayden; and his brother Wallace.

If you would like, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Services for Mr. Duffy will begin at 4:30 PM on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Osceola Memory Gardens, Kissimmee, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, with Pastor Pete Zieg officiating.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until time of the service. Arrangements are under the care of Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Homes, and Crematory, www.osceolamemgds.com; 407-957-2511. Published in Osceola News Gazette on July 18, 2019