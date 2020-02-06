|
Donna June Darrah, 88, Apollo Beach, FL, formerly of Kissimmee, passed away on January 27, 2020.
Donna was born on June 12, 1931 in Ethan, SD, to Harry Riggs and Bernice (Hull) Riggs. Along with her beloved late husband William T. Darrah, Donna is preceded in death by her dear brother, Darrell Riggs. She was mother to Kathleen (Darrah) Black (James), Patrick Darrah (Janet) and James Darrah, grandmother to Jessica (Black) Sandberg, Allison (Black) Harris and Christine Black, great-grandmother to Liam Barber, Everett and Nathanial Harris, and Adeline Sandberg.
Memorial at Osceola Memory Gardens, Kissimmee, March 4, at 10 a.m.
