Edna C. Thacker, 97, of Kissimmee, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
She was born in Nunez, Louisiana, the youngest of 10 children. After graduating from high school, Edna attended nursing school in Beaumont, Texas, where she obtained her RN degree and met her future husband. They moved to Kissimmee in 1946 with their first 2 children. She was an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. She was a past President of the Catholic Women's Club and was a Minister of the Eucharist for many years. She helped organize the Osceola County School nurse program and was the first school nurse to be hired by the Osceola County School District, where she served as school nurse for Thacker, Central and Highlands Elementary Schools. She ran a child day care nursery to put her husband through law school while raising 5 of her own children. Known as the "Kiddie Kollege", friends left their children in her care knowing they would be loved unconditionally and well taken care of. She was active in her community having served for many years on the Osceola County Mental Health Board. She was a member of the Kissimmee Women's Club and a charter member of Beta Sigma Phi, where she was recognized as First Lady in 1971. She was an avid bridge player and played with a group of friends that met every Tuesday for more than
60 years.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings, her husband of 65 years, Russell Thacker, and her son-in-law, Gary Heffner. She is survived by her children, Barbara Lee (Bobby), Patsy Heffner, Polly Prather (Bill), Kaye Dover (Lee), Rusty Thacker (Cathy), Clarence Thacker (Jo), all of Kissimmee, Florida and daughter, Angie Gastaldi, foreign exchange student from Argentina. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral mass was celebrated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1603 Thacker Avenue, Kissimmee, FL. The family received friends one hour prior to the service (10:00 a.m.) in the foyer of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the .
The Thacker family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020