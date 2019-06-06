Emma Leita Goodwin passed peacefully in her Kissimmee home on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Although this 89 year old Florida Native was technically born in the City of Alamo, Georgia, her family moved to Sarasota in 1930, shortly after her birth. Leita was known to most as "Sweet Cookie" a nickname given to her by late husband, Ned, of 66 years. This Southern Baptist dedicated her life to family, loved interior decorating, entertaining, and had organizational and design skills that would rival any HGTV project today.

She is survived by her two sons and daughter, Bob (Cindy Goodwin) of Columbia Falls, Montana, Steve (Melanie Goodwin) of Sarasota, and Elizabeth Goodwin Harris (David) of Kissimmee, Florida. Sweet Cookie was a proud grandmother to Jacob Goodwin and (Christina), Brian Goodwin, Will Warren IV (Caitlyn) and Drew Warren. Drew helped provide continuous caregiving and companionship to her since 2016. She was thrilled with having two Oregon step granddaughters, Rajeana (Gary) Powell and Sarah Keller and five step great grandchildren; Jade (Ari) Preston, Tailor Powell, Megan, Brad, and Zoe Keller. Sweet Cookie fought to stay strong as to welcome her first Goodwin great grandson, due this June. She remained close to her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Anyone who met her or was lucky enough to enjoy her southern hospitality, became instant family. Her super mom powers included event planning, setting the perfect dinner table, maintaining a "model home," reviving dead plants, masterful ironing, antique shopping and stain removal.

Her refreshingly honest wit and creativity will be missed by most. St. Cloud's Fisk Funeral Home is entrusted with her preparations @ www.fiskfh.com.

A brief Committal Service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72 on Friday, June 21st, at 9:30 a.m.

A celebration of life BBQ will occur at the Crocker Memorial Church, where Ned & Leita originally said, "I do" in 1950, located in Pioneer Park on 1260 12th Street in Sarasota.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Vitas Hospice @www.vitascommunityconnection.org or mail checks to: Vitas Community Connection 255 E. 5th Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH 45202 where 100% of all donations assist Hospice efforts in Central Florida. Published in Osceola News Gazette on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary