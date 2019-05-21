Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
333 Terrace Way
Lakeland, FL
Francine Rosemarie Neyer


1946 - 2019 In Memoriam Condolences Flowers
Francine Rosemarie Neyer In Memoriam
Francine Rosemarie Neyer, born on October 18, 1946. She married her husband, Ronald C. Neyer (deceased) in 1970 and manned the home front throughout his 22-year Naval career.
She is survived by her children Ronald II (Margaret), Leo (Vanessa), Katrina (Gemma), Cassandra and Raymond. Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.
She passed to her heavenly home on the morning of Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. Her funeral Mass will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Resurrection, 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, FL. There will be a gathering immediately following the Mass in the church's banquet hall.
Inurnment will be private, at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .
Published in Osceola News Gazette on May 23, 2019
