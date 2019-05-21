|
Francine Rosemarie Neyer, born on October 18, 1946. She married her husband, Ronald C. Neyer (deceased) in 1970 and manned the home front throughout his 22-year Naval career.
She is survived by her children Ronald II (Margaret), Leo (Vanessa), Katrina (Gemma), Cassandra and Raymond. Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.
She passed to her heavenly home on the morning of Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. Her funeral Mass will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Resurrection, 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, FL. There will be a gathering immediately following the Mass in the church's banquet hall.
Inurnment will be private, at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .
Published in Osceola News Gazette on May 23, 2019